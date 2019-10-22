|
|
Oscar Smith
Pocomoke City - Oscar Smith, 85, of Marion Station, MD, departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Harley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City, MD. Born September 4, 1934, he was the son of the late Aldolphus Hayman and Annie Smith.
He leaves to cherish fond memories with his devoted wife of 58 years, Alice Smith; one son, William Coulbourne; two daughters, Lenora Schoolfield (Robert) and Denitra Smith; three grandchildren; Leshawn, William and Christina; two great grandchildren, Ray and Rayna; one sister, Annie Fields, and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Marion Station, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A public will be held 2-6 PM at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD.
Interment will be at the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019