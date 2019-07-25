|
Otho Mariner, Jr.
Snow Hill - Otho Mariner, Jr., loving husband and father passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1922 and lived his entire life on the family farm near Snow Hill, MD.
He farmed with his brother, Randall, raising cattle, truck crops and chickens. In his 96 years, Otho witnessed the change in farming from horse drawn plows to modern day equipment. Mules, he fondly remembered, were much more reliable than horses.
Otho was active in the Redmen Lions Club and Snow Hill Christian Church. He loved family functions and watching football.
Otho is survived by his wife, Ida Hill Mariner. For 76 years she was the gleam in his eye. Together they had 3 sons, Munroe, Gordon and Otho III; as well as 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, July 27th, at the Snow Hill Christian Church followed by a luncheon at the Snow Hill Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Snow Hill Christian Church located on 300 Park Row, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019