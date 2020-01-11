Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Clough
Otis Clough

Otis Clough Obituary
Otis Clough

Salisbury - Otis Clough, 82 of Salisbury, MD passed away peacefully with family by his side Friday, January 3, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. He was a retired nurse. Once retired he enjoyed volunteering for 5 years at Wicomico Early Learning Center as a Foster Grandparent. He belonged to the Greenhill Church of The Brethren and was a proud grandfather. Preceded in death by his loving wife Susan, brothers Joe and Bernard. Survived by his sister Mary Ann Wilson, daughter Kathy Frisch and spouse Bill Frisch, Son Timothy Clough, two grandsons, nieces and nephews.

Otis left his body to medical science research. No funeral services will be held as it was Otis's wish that his estate be used for others, rather than himself. A private memorial service will be held later. If you would like to honor Otis's memory, please consider a donation to the Greenhill Church of The Brethren.

8585 Greenhill Lane Westover, MD 21871.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
