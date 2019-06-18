|
|
Pamela Cutler Burke
Temperanceville - Pamela Cutler Burke, 61 years old, of Temperanceville, VA, walked graciously into the arms of her Father on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind the love of her life, Rick of 44 years; two daughters, Angelique Gibbons and her husband Johnny of Temperanceville, and Amy Thomas of Chincoteague, VA; three grandchildren, her "sunshine", Taylee Thomas, and her "moon" and "stars", Brady and Berkley Gibbons. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Thomas W. Cutler.
She was a devout Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her entire life to raising her family. Possessing a true servant's heart, Pam faithfully committed her life to serving the Lord and her family. Both her daughters credit their parents for providing their christian home foundation growing up. She was a woman of faith and the heart of her family. In real Pam fashion, even in her final hours she brought joy and laughter to her conversations.
Despite her illnesses, Pam attended every game, activity or awards banquet that was physically possible to see her precious grand kids. They were her world. In later years, she and Rick enjoyed sitting on their front porch watching the birds and squirrels and the fast-paced world fly by together. Although, her journey consisted of a valiant battle with cancer, her strength never failed her. We find comfort and peace in knowing she is rejoicing on the streets of gold and we will see her again one day.
A service will be held to honor the life of Pam on Tuesday, June 18 at 2 P.M. from Island Baptist Church in Chincoteague, VA. Pastor Brian Kramer will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Riverside Shore Hospice.
Yet, beyond financial donations, Pam always lived by the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you would like to be treated. i.e. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug, say I love you and most importantly, pray for someone in her memory.
The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support over the years.
Arrangements are by Fox Funeral Home in Temperanceville, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019