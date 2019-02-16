Pamela Dianne Mills



Greenbackville, VA - Pamela Dianne Mills, 69, of Greenbackville, VA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 11, 1949 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late William and Barbara Spencer Richardson.



Pamela was a faithful member of Bayside Community Church in Pocomoke City where she exemplified her love of Christ in all that she did for others. She worked as an Educational Assistant at Pocomoke Middle School for 30 years. She loved cooking and baking, but especially loved family time and taking care of others.



Pamela is survived by her husband of 49 years, Barry L. Mills; one son, Jason Mills and his wife Donna of Salisbury, MD; one daughter, Heather M Gladding and her husband Steve of Pocomoke City, MD; her two precious granddaughters, Emme and Lanie Gladding; three sisters, Denise Hoffman and Richard Elliott, Carol Wallingford of Salisbury and Laurie Thompson and her husband David of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, MD at 1:00 PM, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bob Boyce will officiate. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.



If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to "88.7 The Bridge", P.O. Box 680, Milford, DE 19963 or the building fund at Bayside Community Church, P.O. Box 627, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2019