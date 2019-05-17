|
Patricia A. Boothe
Delmar - Patricia A. Boothe, 76, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Big Creek, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Larry Cooper and Mary Alice Dillon.
Pat will be remembered as a wonderful cook and a strong, independent woman. She loved helping others and working as a caregiver to the elderly for many years. Most of all she'll be missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey Winford Boothe; children, Cliff Boothe, Karen Holston (Danny), Bill Byrd Boothe (Lorraine), Gina Morgan (fiance', Chris Hare) and Jacob Boothe (Sarah); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, David Morgan. She is also survived by a brother and 2 sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019