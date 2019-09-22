|
|
Patricia A. Elias
Purcellville - Patricia Ann (Ruark) Elias, 75, of Purcellville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center, surrounded by her friends and family. Born in Salisbury on September 30, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Sturgis Disharoon, step-daughter of the late Wilson Disharoon and daughter of the late Vaughn Ruark.
Pat was known for her generous laugh, huge smile, fierce patriotism, straight-forward honesty, resiliency, strong faith, and devotion to family. She spent much of her time traveling around the United States, Europe and China to visit with her many children and grandchildren. Pat graduated from Wicomico High School in 1961. Early in her career, Pat worked for Wayne Pump (Dresser), Johnny's and Sammy's Restaurant and Wicomico County Planning and Zoning. Determined to follow her calling, Pat graduated in 1997 from Salisbury University with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and graduated in 1998 from the University of Maryland at Baltimore with a Master's of Social Work Degree. As a Licensed MCSW, Pat worked in the Fairfax County Department of Family Services - Children and Families retiring in 2008. In addition, she was a counselor with Cornerstone Christian Counseling until retiring in 2011. Pat loved going to the movies, music, reading, knitting, crocheting, card making, jewelry making, and line dancing and was active in Community Players of Salisbury for many years. Her favorite pastime was traveling to spend time with her family.
Pat is survived by six children: Lori (Elias) Shockley, Chuck Elias and wife Lorraine (Pitta) Elias, Susan Elias-White and husband Kevin White, Michael Elias, Sr. and wife Heather (Davis) Elias, Krystal (Elias) Garay and husband Lt. Col Glenn Garay (USAF), and Tricia (Elias) Beard and husband William Beard, 21 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Ola Ruark, Debbie Chamberlain and Lisa Shelton as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Russel Ruark.
A Memorial Mass will be held on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801 with a gathering in the church hall after the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Patricia A. Elias to the Tree of Life (www.tolministries.org), where Pat volunteered during her retirement, or to your favorite child sponsor group.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019