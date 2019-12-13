|
Patricia A. Rebman
Eden - Patricia (Ursomano) Rebman, age 80, passed away at her home Tuesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Pat was born on November 19, 1939 in New Jersey. She attended East Rockaway High School on Long Island where she met and married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) H. Rebman in 1959. Pat worked for over 30 years in the Baldwin School System in the payroll administration. She was also a loving mother to her three children, and her door was always open, her coffee pot was warm and her dinner table always had an extra place setting.
Upon retiring, Pat and Bill enjoyed spending their time with family, especially their grandchildren and close friends. In 2005, Pat and Bill moved to Eden, MD to live with their daughters' family; however, they loved spending their winters at their home in Nettles Island, FL. even after Bill passed in 2014.
Patricia is survived by her half- brother Raymond Reddington and her three children; her daughter Victoria Comer and husband Lawrence Comer of Eden, MD, and sons William H. Rebman, III and his wife Susan Rebman of Baldwin, NY, James P. Rebman and his wife Veronica Rebman of Eden, MD. Pat is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Zachary Comer, Heather (Comer) McClenahan, William H. Rebman, IV, Kyle Rebman, Trisha Comer, James P. Rebman Jr., Kate Rebman, and Ryan Comer. She was blessed with two loving great-grandchildren, Zachary and Quinn Olivia Comer.
Friends and family are invited to call Sunday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. A Church Service will take place on Monday at St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury, MD at 11:00 A.M. to be followed by lunch at Mogan's, 100 E. Main. Street, Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Ruff House Rescue, PO Box 365, Oceanside, Ny 11572 in Pat's name. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019