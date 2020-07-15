Patricia Ann Barker



Jacksonville, FL - Patricia Ann Barker, 77, of here died Sunday, June 28, 2020.



Pat was born in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Alfred and Willa Kelly. Her first marriage took her overseas to Germany, where she spent several years raising a young family in a military environment. She later returned to the States, where she settled in the Baltimore area for several years. After her third husband retired in 1982, she made the move to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where she remained until 2019, when she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to live with family.



She retired from the Eastern Correctional Institute in the late 1990's, where she worked as a Dietary Officer.



She is survived by four sons, Scott Tingler, Richard Tingler, Shawn Tingler, and Michale Hoffman, and one stepson, Adam Barker; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



During her lifetime, Pat enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her best friend, Buddy the dog. She was also a very active member of her church and spent countless hours donating to charities and providing cooked meals for events and holidays.



Pat's wishes were to be cremated and as such no services will be held. She will remain in Florida with her family.



Throughout her life, Pat endured many hard times and struggles, but she always managed to persevere and make the best of things. She was thoughtful, hard-working, generous to a fault, and never met a stranger. We feel blessed to have been a part of her life and are grateful that God now has her in his arms.









