Patricia Ann Erving
Patricia Ann Erving

Salisbury - Patricia Ann Erving, 88, of Salisbury, passed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born on March 23, 1932 in Mount Clemens, MI, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Winona Rollison. She was the wife of the late William Lester Erving.

She graduated from Mount Clemens High School with the Class of 1951. In her early years, Patricia cared for patients working at a nursing facility in Laguna Beach, CA. Upon her move to Salisbury, she worked in production for Sealy for 10 years and later a team leader for 25+ years with The Country House. She was a longtime member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge.

Patricia is survived by five sons, William E. Erving (Kathy Belleville); Michael P. (Lisa Parish) Erving; Steven D. (Barbara Burns) Erving, Scott L. (Andrea) Erving, and Charles B. Erving; grandchildren, Steven Erving Jr., Amy Nicole Erving USAF, Michael Patrick Suskins USMC, Austin Lee Erving, Emily (Jordan) Corbin; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Maddie; and canine companions Spanky and Chrissy. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters, June and Carol.

Due to restrictions with COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Prayers for the family. Pat was one of the nicest, sweetest, most thoughtful people I have ever met. She would do anything for you. Rest in peace Pat and know that you were loved.
Bonnie Gaines
Acquaintance
