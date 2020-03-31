|
|
Patricia Ann Jolley
SALISBURY - Patricia Ann Jolley owner and proprietor of Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, made her transition on Wednesday, March 25 following a sudden illness at the tender age of 63.
Patricia was the youngest of three daughters, born in Salisbury, MD, on May 8, 1956, to Thornton B. and Loretta B. Jolley.
Upon graduation from Wicomico High School, she attended Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, earning her Associate's Degree in Arts. She then matriculated at Catonsville Community College earning an Associate's Degree in Mortuary Science and served her apprenticeship in Baltimore City.
Patricia returned to Salisbury where she worked closely with her mother at Jolley Memorial Chapel. On April 26, 1980, she married Edwin Lee Lashley and from this union, two children were born, Ryanne and Edwin. Several years later, she married Daniel Lee King in 1994, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2015.
Her most current church affiliation is Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, where she served on the worship team and assistant small group leader for the Grief Share Ministry.
She leaves to continue her legacy, two children, Ryanne Lashley Camper (Russell) of Delmar, MD and Edwin T. Lashley of Salisbury, MD; two sisters, Terrelle J. Gray (Arthur) and Dr. Roni L. Jolley, both of Baltimore, MD; one niece, Erin Terrelle Gray of Baltimore, MD; Her mother in law, Mary King; brothers in law, Kazi, Toure, Boston, MA; John King, Wilmington, DE; two sisters in law, Marva King, Wilmington, DE, and Kelly King, Philadelphia, PA; A special friend, Patricia A. Gortman -Selby of Laurel, DE; as well as a host of relatives and friends in the Delmarva area. Patricia also leaves behind her dearly beloved dog, Georgi, and grand-dog, Murphy.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death, by her mother, Loretta B. Jolley; two aunts, Arline V. Young, Lucretia B. Whitten; and one cousin, George Bibbins.
Patricia will lie in state on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 from 10 AM until 8 p.m. A private family service will take place on Saturday, April 4th, at 11 AM, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020