Patricia Ann Timmons Bloodsworth
Patricia Ann Timmons Bloodsworth

Westover - Patricia Ann Timmons Bloodsworth, 67, of Revells Neck area, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at home of Alzheimer's with her husband, Lloyd Bloodsworth beside her. She was born on August 28, 1953 in Salisbury, MD to her late parents, Lehman "Tim" and Dora E. Timmons.

Patti graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1971. Professionally, Patti was a Secretary, Bank Teller and Assistant Branch Manager at MD State Bank and a Social Service associate in Worcester County.

Patti had a heart full of sunshine, as big as the sky. As a teenager and young adult, she won every beauty contest she entered, reigning as Miss Princess Anne and Miss Fire Prevention. She was kind and courteous to everyone who deserved it. She loved going to work, was well kept and lady-like yet enjoyed her weekends; hunting, fishing, and riding a Harley-Davidson with Lloyd, her husband of 43 ½ years. She was the life of every event she attended. She had no enemies, and she was truly a treasure and a loving wife. Nothing can ever fill the void that she leaves behind, as she was a beacon of hope.

Patti was a former member of Salisbury Moose Lodge #654 and Redmens Lodge Tony Tank Tribe 149.

Patti is survived by her devoted husband, Lloyd B. Bloodsworth; stepson Jerry L. Bloodsworth, Sr; stepdaughter Angela M. Walston; estranged daughter Ami Whitelock and a special grandson Trevin Whitelock, who she treasured. Also survived by brother, Buddy Timmons; mother-in-law Kathleen Bloodsworth; sister-in-law Carol and husband, Arthur L. Noble, nephew Jeff Noble.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marilee Timmons Larney and Judy Timmons.

Patti's family would like to share a special thanks to the Fair Winds Team at Coastal Hospice; Nurse Whitney; Social Worker-Emily; Aides-Shonda, Deanna, Vernette, Felicia E, Felicia C, Amy, Nikole, and Nurse Jennifer. They are all angels from heaven along with Dr. B, a true gentleman.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the O.T. Beauchamp Post #94 American Legion, West P.O. Road, Princess Anne, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 133, Salisbury, MD. 21803.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
