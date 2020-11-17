1/1
Patricia Berard
1957 - 2020
Patricia Berard

Selbyville - Patricia Lee Berard, "Patty", of Selbyville, DE, passed in her home on Wednesday November 11th, 2020. Born on May 10, 1957 in Olney, MD; she was the daughter of James and Betty Mills. Patty is survived by her husband of 40 years Robert Berard, her children Russell (Angela), Stephanie (Nick Macola), William (Nicole), and Richard (Jackie); her Grandchildren Rhys, Sydney, Colbie, and Hayden. She is also survived by siblings; Pam, Jimmy, Chris, Mike, Tommy, and Samantha.

Patty attended Damascus High School and Salisbury State University where she graduated with honors. Patty met Bob in the summer of 1980 while working in Ocean City and they married the next spring and started a family. Patty was always a mother first, but also worked part time as a bookkeeper and later a child care provider. However Patty eventually followed her passion, which was education. She took classes to obtain her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Maryland College Park. Once the children were all in school she began a very successful career in education in Montgomery County. She taught at several schools including; Lee Middle, Kings View, Damascus Elementary, and finally Watkins Elementary. She also worked in resource and curriculum development as well as staff development. She finally retired in June of 2019 when she and Bob relocated to the Delaware shore in the Bayside Community.

Patty was a beam of sunshine. She loved the beach, working in her garden, going on cruises and most especially playing with her Grandchildren. Father Jack Berard will be presiding over a funeral mass and ceremony at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD on Friday November 20th @ 11AM.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences
33 entries
November 16, 2020
Patty was a great co-worker and such a kind person. I learned so much from her while working with her at Watkins Mill. My thought and prayers are with her family.
Tracey McCabe
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Janet Berard. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Patricia Lee Berard.
Janet Berard
November 16, 2020
Family
November 16, 2020
Patty was such a special friend and coworker at Watkins Mill ES-loving mom and wife-and dedicated teacher as well as a person of faith. We both had daughters living in Federal Hill at one point and shared lots of mom talk! She was so excited to be a grandma too! May God bless her beautiful family who will carry her beautiful vibrant legacy!
Patti Pritchard
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Carrie Lund
Coworker
November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
My prayers and thoughts go out to the family. Hold strong to your memories! Patty had a wonderful spirit. She was always smiling and very upbeat. Her work with the Primary Talent Development Program at Watkins Mill will not be forgotten.
Dadre Blake
Teacher
November 16, 2020
It was a privilege working with Patty at Watkins Mill. She was one of the “good guys” who always put the learning of children first. She was an incredible advocate and a great professional. Peace to Patty and her family.
Tim Wilson
Coworker
November 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Patty was a ray of sunshine. She always had a positive attitude. She was a great co-worker and friend at Watkins Mill Elementary. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Patty!
Valerie Mezick
Coworker
November 15, 2020
Patty was a joy to be around. She truly was a lovely person, wonderful mother and grandmother. We will keep her and her beautiful family in our prayers.
Janet and Jim Berard
Family
November 15, 2020
Very sad to learn about the passing of Patti. She was the math content coach at Watkins Mill Elementary School for many years and I learned a great deal from her. She helped me improve my teaching of math and was always supportive of our efforts to improve our knowledge and our teaching craft. Her dedication to her fellow teachers and all the students was enormous. She will be missed.
Leona Cooney
Coworker
November 15, 2020
Patty was a wonderful help to me while I was at Watkins Mill Elementary School. She always had a smile on her face and seemed everyday to enjoy working with the teachers and the children. I know she will be greatly missed by her entire family.
Judy Kipnis
November 15, 2020
I love you Aunt Patty. ❤❤❤
Elizabeth (Bizzy) Mills
Family
November 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Karin and Kevin Clover
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Patricia was a truly lovely, amazing lady. My sincere condolences and wishes for comfort to her family.
Joan Sadler
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Bob and children, we are so very sorry for your loss. Patti was such a joyful person and she could brighten anyone’s day. Please let us know if you need anything at all.
Eileen & Guy Incontrera
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Blessings to the beautiful Berard family during this sad time. We will miss our dear friend for her kindness and big heart. Patty always made us smile. She truly was a gem and will always have a special place in our hearts. Love and prayers, Jake & Joanne
Joanne Bennett
Friend
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
November 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all
Cassandra Hill
