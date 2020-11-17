Patricia Berard
Selbyville - Patricia Lee Berard, "Patty", of Selbyville, DE, passed in her home on Wednesday November 11th, 2020. Born on May 10, 1957 in Olney, MD; she was the daughter of James and Betty Mills. Patty is survived by her husband of 40 years Robert Berard, her children Russell (Angela), Stephanie (Nick Macola), William (Nicole), and Richard (Jackie); her Grandchildren Rhys, Sydney, Colbie, and Hayden. She is also survived by siblings; Pam, Jimmy, Chris, Mike, Tommy, and Samantha.
Patty attended Damascus High School and Salisbury State University where she graduated with honors. Patty met Bob in the summer of 1980 while working in Ocean City and they married the next spring and started a family. Patty was always a mother first, but also worked part time as a bookkeeper and later a child care provider. However Patty eventually followed her passion, which was education. She took classes to obtain her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Maryland College Park. Once the children were all in school she began a very successful career in education in Montgomery County. She taught at several schools including; Lee Middle, Kings View, Damascus Elementary, and finally Watkins Elementary. She also worked in resource and curriculum development as well as staff development. She finally retired in June of 2019 when she and Bob relocated to the Delaware shore in the Bayside Community.
Patty was a beam of sunshine. She loved the beach, working in her garden, going on cruises and most especially playing with her Grandchildren. Father Jack Berard will be presiding over a funeral mass and ceremony at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD on Friday November 20th @ 11AM.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
.