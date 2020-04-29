|
|
Patricia D. Pylypczuk
BERLIN - Patricia Dennis Pylypczuk, "Pat", age 81, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey C. "Tooky" Dennis, and Virginia Lee Brittingham Dennis. She is survived by her husband Joe Pylypczuk, and children, Cecil Tull and his wife Dana of Berlin, Denise Tull of Jacksonville, FL, Christy Giroux and her husband Eric of Damascus, MD, and Jason Pylypczuk and his wife Aubree of Berlin. There are ten grandchildren, Cameron Tull, Aubrey Tull, Brittany Wheaton, Claire Wheaton, Mallory Rayne, Noelle Rayne, Ally Rayne, Matthew Giroux, Adley Pylypczuk, Eva Pylypczuk, and two great-grandchildren, Amara and Carter.
A 1957 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, and earning associate's degree from Wesley College, Pat had worked for 35 years with ABC Printers, and had been a Deacon at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin. She enjoyed cooking and delivering printed materials to her family's many customers.
A graveside service in Sunset Memorial Park will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company 214 N. Main ST., Berlin, MD 21811 or to Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Ave, Suite 402, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020