Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ellen "Patti" Farrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ellen "Patti" Farrell Obituary
Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell

Salisbury - Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Patti was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. She was employed with Boscov's for 20+ years.

Patti is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John "Jack" Robert Farrell, Jr.; two daughters, Heather Gooding of Salisbury and a special son, Richard Gooding; Holly Stokes (Keith); two loving granddaughters, Olivia and Autumn Stokes; special sister, Erma Littleton of Bishopville; and mother-in-law, Mary Farrell Adkins.

The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to a special nurse and friend Carol Brinson and Shell Brinson.

A private funeral service was held on Thursday at Bounds Funeral Home for the family. Interment followed in Wicomico Memorial Park.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now