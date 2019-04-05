|
Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell
Salisbury - Patricia "Patti" Ellen Farrell went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Patti was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. She was employed with Boscov's for 20+ years.
Patti is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John "Jack" Robert Farrell, Jr.; two daughters, Heather Gooding of Salisbury and a special son, Richard Gooding; Holly Stokes (Keith); two loving granddaughters, Olivia and Autumn Stokes; special sister, Erma Littleton of Bishopville; and mother-in-law, Mary Farrell Adkins.
The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to a special nurse and friend Carol Brinson and Shell Brinson.
A private funeral service was held on Thursday at Bounds Funeral Home for the family. Interment followed in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019