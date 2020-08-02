Patricia Fisher
Bivavle - Patricia Ruark Fisher, 81 of Bivalve passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born on June 21, 1939 in Salisbury MD, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Daisey Ruark. She was the wife of the late Wilson (Sonny) Fisher.
Pat graduated from Wicomico High School. She was a secretary for Wicomico Board of Education, Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Pepsi Bottling Company.
Pat enjoyed camping with her family and after retirement she enjoyed boating with her husband, Sonny. They made several trips to Florida, by boat, down the inter-coastal waterway. They also enjoyed exploring many marinas up and down the Chesapeake Bay. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Pat is survived by a son, Dan (Patti) Fisher, granddaughters, Danielle (Jimmie) Harris Ashley (Chris) Holland, Anna Fisher, step granddaughter, Laura (Jacob) Heller, great grandchildren, Kelsi, Carter, Elli, Jonah, Olivia, step great grandchildren, Logan, Madison, and Ethan.
She is also survived by her sister, Virginia (Fred) Blackiston, brother Ralph Ruark, and David (Krista) Ruark, and sister-in-law, Pat Fisher, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and late husband she was preceded in death by her brother-in law, Ronnie Fisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may
be made to Coastal Hospice.
