1/1
Patricia Fisher
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Fisher

Bivavle - Patricia Ruark Fisher, 81 of Bivalve passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born on June 21, 1939 in Salisbury MD, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Daisey Ruark. She was the wife of the late Wilson (Sonny) Fisher.

Pat graduated from Wicomico High School. She was a secretary for Wicomico Board of Education, Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Pepsi Bottling Company.

Pat enjoyed camping with her family and after retirement she enjoyed boating with her husband, Sonny. They made several trips to Florida, by boat, down the inter-coastal waterway. They also enjoyed exploring many marinas up and down the Chesapeake Bay. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Pat is survived by a son, Dan (Patti) Fisher, granddaughters, Danielle (Jimmie) Harris Ashley (Chris) Holland, Anna Fisher, step granddaughter, Laura (Jacob) Heller, great grandchildren, Kelsi, Carter, Elli, Jonah, Olivia, step great grandchildren, Logan, Madison, and Ethan.

She is also survived by her sister, Virginia (Fred) Blackiston, brother Ralph Ruark, and David (Krista) Ruark, and sister-in-law, Pat Fisher, several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and late husband she was preceded in death by her brother-in law, Ronnie Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may

be made to Coastal Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved