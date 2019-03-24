|
Patricia H. Sample
Newtown, PA - December 10, 1939 - March 15, 2019
Patricia "Patti" H. Sample died peacefully in hospice in Newtown, PA, from complications related to dementia.
She was the daughter of William Hamill and Edith (née Long) Hamill, and the sister of William Hamill, Jr., and Robert Hamill - all of whom preceded her in death. Patti is survived by her children, Paul Sample (Levittown, PA) and Maria Sample (San Francisco, CA), and her grandchildren, Brendan Sample, Erin Sample (both of Langhorne, PA) and Natalie Crawford (San Francisco, CA).
Born in Crisfield, MD, Patti grew up in Salisbury, MD. She graduated from Wicomico High School, where she was involved in many activities, played on the softball team and served as an officer in student government. She attended James Madison University in Virginia before marrying Robert "Bob" Whitley Sample, Jr., who was in the Air Force. They lived in many different places, from California and Washington state to Illinois, New York and Northern Virginia. After she and Bob divorced, Patti settled in Ithaca, NY, before moving to Calabash, NC, and finally Feasterville, PA.
Patti was a tireless volunteer, giving back to her community wherever she lived. From her early days with the Red Cross to her many years with hospice, she found great joy in helping others. She also worked as an office manager for several different businesses.
She loved to travel and especially liked visiting Ireland and Italy. Patti was always athletic and enjoyed running when she was younger, then later, power walking and swimming. She had a passion for cats, plants, birdwatching, classical music, books and patient advocacy. Although Patti had a fair number of health issues during her life, she educated herself on all of them and never let them keep her down.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held for friends and family in June in Salisbury, MD. Her ashes will be spread off the waters of Crisfield, MD, as she wished.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospicare of Ithaca, NY, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019