|
|
Patricia Hand
Exmore - Patricia Lee Hand, 76, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Clifton Hand and the late Frances Duncan Hand. She was a retired teacher for Northampton County Public Schools, a member of Powellton Presbyterian Church where she played the organ, a member of the Eastern Shore Virginia Master Gardeners, a cheerful volunteer for many organizations including the Chincoteague Bay Field Station in Wallops Island, VA and a devoted cat lover.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Sue Annable and her husband, William, of Newark, DE; niece, Carolyn Ucciferro and her husband, Joseph, of Forest Hill, MD; nephew, Kevin Frazer of Charleston, SC; and many adoring great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Bill Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastern Shore Virginia Master Gardeners, Post Office Box 60, Accomac, VA 23301 or Chincoteague Bay Field Station, 34001 Mill Dam Road, Wallops Island, VA 23337.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 12, 2019