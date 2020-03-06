|
Patricia Hayman
Salisbury - Patricia Ann Hayman, 96, of Salisbury, MD and formerly of Lawrenceburg, IN passed away March 6, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH on March 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Gertrude Oertling.
Patricia spent most of her first 80 years of her life in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and later moved to Maryland to be closer to her family. While in Indiana, she was cherished by many friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening indoors and outdoors, cooking, reading recipes and spending time with her family. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Hayman.
Patricia is survived by her three children Vicki Wininger and her husband Mark of Benicia, CA, John Hayman and his wife Gail of Pocomoke City, MD, and James "Bo" Hayman and his wife Betty of Westover, MD; grandchildren Erin Hill, Joel Rudd, Kerry Wininger, Amanda Markland and her husband Matt, Kristopher Hayman, Adam Hayman, Stephanie Hafez and her husband Mike, Jonathan Self and his wife Nikki, Jason Self and his wife Amy, Jonathon Ross and his wife Colleen; great-grandchildren Nathaniel and Chloe Hill, Ethan, Owen, Austin, and Evan Markland, Ruby Lopez, Connor and Carter Hafez, Alexis Self, Maddie and Rylan Self, and Molly Ross; brother-in-law Maurice Figgs; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00pm, Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm, Greendale Cemetery, 886 Nowlin Ave., Greendale, IN 47025. Contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to either Trinity Episcopal Church, 101 W Center St, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 or Friends of St. Mark's Church Inc., PO Box 184, Westover, MD 21871. www.hollowayfh.com
