Patricia McGowan
Patricia McGowan

Salisbury - Patricia Louise McGowan, 86, of Salisbury, passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born on September 23, 1934 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. McGowan and the late Isabelle D. McGowan.

Professionally, Patricia served as a teacher for many years in Wicomico County, many of those at Fruitland Primary School. She was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelors in Education. In the last couple of years, she was the care-giver of her beloved sister showing her boundless energy and belief that service to others is one of the most important attributes.

Patricia is survived by her Sister, Arleen White; Niece, Michelle White; Great-Nephew, Noah White, all of Salisbury. She will be missed by her sister and Great-Nephew, who she both adored. Patricia was very family oriented and as many know would do anything for anyone. Known to many as "Miss Pat" or "Aunt Pat", she could be commended for the kindness she showed unto others.

Patricia was preceded by Father, Michael T. McGowan, Mother, Isabelle D. McGowan. Brother Michael T. McGowan Jr. Brother in Law, Eugene White. And her beloved Nephew, Michael Tracey White.

Services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury MD 21801. Private Interment will take place at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
