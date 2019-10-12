|
On Thursday October 10th 2019, Patricia Salkowitz passed away at her home in Seaford Delaware after a long fight with cancer at the age of 63 years. She was born on September 6th, 1956 in Chester Pennsylvania. Daughter of the late John Simmons and Louise Gray; predeceased by her husband Roland Salkowitz, her brothers John and Anthony Simmons and her daughter Hope Palmatter; and survived by her sisters Jeanne and Linda, Sandy, her children Michael, Shawn, Brandi, Emmaly and Joseph as well as her 10 grandchildren, family, friends and countless hearts that she has touched over the years.
"Patty" was a loving and devoted mother, sister, mommom, friend and confidant. She had a talent for making the sun shine on a cloudy day. Her passions in life were her family and friends, cooking and seagulls. Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ". Her sacrifice was always for others and her principles stayed true until her last breath and are carried on by anyone who has crossed her path, She truly has made this world a better place. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us celebrating her life on Tuesday the 15th of October at 2 PM: Services will be held by Rev Richard Evans at the Cranston Funeral home: 300 Shipley Street, Seaford Delaware 19973. Funeral home contact is #302-629-9237 Director John A. Cranston for flower and memorial donations.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019