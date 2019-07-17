Patricia T. Miller



Salisbury - Patricia T. Miller, 93, of Salisbury, MD passed away July 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington D.C., she was a daughter of the late A. Banks and Elsie Thomas. Mrs. Miller was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury, Christian Women's Club, Town and Country Homemakers, Farm Bureau Women, Wicomico County Republican Club, and the Red Hat Society.



She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Robert G. Miller Sr., of Salisbury; three children, Robert G. Miller Jr. (Sandy), of Hebron, Thomas L. Miller (Patty), of Hebron and Pamela M. Collins (Ken), of Coatesville, PA; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Smith, of Chattanooga, TN, and Sunny Hughes, of Idaho; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Hiller, of Hawaii.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 817 Camden Ave., Salisbury, MD 21801. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens. Contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or to a . Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019