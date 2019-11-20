|
Patsy Ellen Guy
Hebron - Patsy Ellen Guy, 84, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Pollitt and Sadie Belle Pollitt.
Patsy was a graduate of Wicomico High School in 1954 and attended Goldey-Beacom Business College and was in the first graduating class as a Radiology Technician at Peninsula General Hospital. She was a member of the Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron and was past president and held various leadership positions in the Wicomico County Farm Bureau Women, past president of the Wicomico County Farm and Home Show, and past president and active member of the Four Seasons Garden Club. She and her husband, Bill, were inducted into the Governors Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2007. She was very active in the family farm known as Guy Farms Incorporated and Guy Farms Produce.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William Irvine Guy; 4 children, Charles Thomas "Tommy" Guy (Teresa) of Raleigh, NC, Margaret Ellen "Meg" Guy of Houston, TX, Robert Hunter "Bobby" Guy of Hebron, and William Phillip "Phil" Guy (Kaci) of Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah), Daniel, Joshua, Sadie, Mitch, Meredith, Allie, Ashley, Megan, and Brenlee; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn; several very close nieces, nephews & a large extended family.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by her sister and her husband, Marybelle and Loran Robertson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Travers officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and also on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, 6777 Rockawalkin Road, Hebron, MD 21830, and or the Rockawalkin Community Hall, c/o Tom Fields, 26850 Crooked Oak Lane, Hebron, MD 21830.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019