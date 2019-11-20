Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ellen Guy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ellen Guy Obituary
Patsy Ellen Guy

Hebron - Patsy Ellen Guy, 84, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Pollitt and Sadie Belle Pollitt.

Patsy was a graduate of Wicomico High School in 1954 and attended Goldey-Beacom Business College and was in the first graduating class as a Radiology Technician at Peninsula General Hospital. She was a member of the Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron and was past president and held various leadership positions in the Wicomico County Farm Bureau Women, past president of the Wicomico County Farm and Home Show, and past president and active member of the Four Seasons Garden Club. She and her husband, Bill, were inducted into the Governors Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2007. She was very active in the family farm known as Guy Farms Incorporated and Guy Farms Produce.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William Irvine Guy; 4 children, Charles Thomas "Tommy" Guy (Teresa) of Raleigh, NC, Margaret Ellen "Meg" Guy of Houston, TX, Robert Hunter "Bobby" Guy of Hebron, and William Phillip "Phil" Guy (Kaci) of Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah), Daniel, Joshua, Sadie, Mitch, Meredith, Allie, Ashley, Megan, and Brenlee; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn; several very close nieces, nephews & a large extended family.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by her sister and her husband, Marybelle and Loran Robertson.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Travers officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and also on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, 6777 Rockawalkin Road, Hebron, MD 21830, and or the Rockawalkin Community Hall, c/o Tom Fields, 26850 Crooked Oak Lane, Hebron, MD 21830.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now