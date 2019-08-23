Services
Fox Funeral Home
10481 Lankford Hwy
Temperanceville, VA 23442
(757) 824-4001
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Downings Cemetery
Oak Hall, VA
Patsy J. Pless


1941 - 2019
Patsy J. Pless Obituary
Patsy J. Pless

Wattsville, VA - passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 78 at her residence. She is the wife of Ray H. Pless. Born on August 14, 1941 in Salisbury, MD and her parents were the late, Harry and Evelyn Ring. Her affiliations were The Bowling League.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ray H. Pless, two sons, Lance Pless of Fort Worth, TX and Rance Pless of Wattsville, VA, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Vance Pless.

There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Downings Cemetery, Oak Hall, VA at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Maury Enright officiating.

Local Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, VA
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
