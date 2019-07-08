Services
Paul Corddry


1936 - 2019
Naples, FL - Paul Corddry of Naples, Florida passed away on July 1, 2019. Paul was born on September 13, 1936 in Snow Hill Maryland. He graduated from Swarthmore College in 1958 and later received an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Paul was the President of Ore-Ida Foods from 1977-1986 and then the Senior Vice President of the H.J. Heinz Company in Europe until his retirement in 1992. He served on the board of directors of several organizations including H.J. Heinz, Albertson's, Chairman of the American Frozen Food Institute, the American University in Cairo, the Corcoran Museum, Swarthmore College, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and Artis-Naples. Paul married his wife Charlotte on June 30, 1962. They raised three children and have six grandchildren. After his family, some of Paul's greatest loves were food, art, travel and Gordon's gin. His favorite times were parties with the "Boise crowd" and lunches in Naples with the ROMEO's. Paul and Charlotte were avid art collectors. They enjoyed finding unique pieces, attending auctions, working with galleries and meeting artists. In 2016, they donated a significant portion of their collection to the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Kathryn and Newell and brother Bob. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; children Laura Henry, Tim (and wife, Jessica) and John (and wife Amanda); grandchildren Charlotte Henry, Molly Henry, Jack, Ted, Thomas, and Kate; his sister Ellen Adkins George and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fuller Funeral Home Naples, Florida
Published in The Daily Times on July 8, 2019
