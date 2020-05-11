|
Paul Curtis Massey III
SALISBURY - Paul Curtis Massey III passed away on May 10, 2020. He was the son of Margaret Kennedy and Paul Curtis Massey, Jr. After much moving around, his family settled in Hagerstown, MD, where Curt, as he was called, graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1954. He then went to Washington College where he met Jane Rayner, whom he married in 1959. Curt and Jane celebrated their 60th anniversary with their family last year. After graduation from college,Curt entered the Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant in 1961.
After his military discharge, Curt moved to Salisbury and joined Jane's father, Jack Rayner, managing Rayner Brothers, a mail order nursery and grain operation. The company had a 1000-acre farm of blueberry plants, strawberry plants, asparagus, corn and soybeans. They shipped 10-12 million plants annually. In 1992 the company closed, and Curt transitioned to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore to help start an extension service to assist with the Limited Resource Farmer's program. After he retired from that career, Curt volunteered at Joseph House Crisis Center two days a week.
Curt was alsoactive in several businesses. He was a Board member of the former Maryland National Bank and Farm Credit. He was on the Board of Farmers & Planters Company for 46 years. He was aninvestor in the local Sylvan Learning Center and Forest Wise Building Supply Co. He was a long-time member of St Peter's Episcopal Church, where he formerly served as a senior warden. He was a past President of the National Mail Order Nurserymen Association. When his sons were young, he was involved in Cub and Boy Scouts and coached them in the Salvation Army football program. In 2013,Curt and Jane received the Salisbury Rotary Four Way Test Award in recognition of their many volunteer activities.
Curt was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Don, his sister, Judy Strock, and his daughter, Lisa Massey Eatmon. He is survived by his wife and three sons, Mark Curtis (Lonea) of Ocean Pines, Keith Rayner (Alma) of Orange, CA, and Brian Lee (Ali) of Pacific Palisades CA, as well as 10 grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Jerry and Alvin of Hagerstown and many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial service will be held in the coming week and a celebration of life will be held in Curt's honor later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Curt's honor to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733Salisbury, MD 21802 or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St Peters St, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020