Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service Pc
1133 E High St
Pottstown, PA 19464
(610) 327-4546
Paul E. Reddick

Paul E. Reddick Obituary
Mr. Paul E. Reddick

Pottstown, PA - Mr. Paul E. Reddick transitioned on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Pottstown Pa. He was 74 years of age. Paul was born on January 2, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia. During his life time he was a labor worker. He will be missed by his family and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service, PC 1133 E. High Street, Pottstown Pa. Please remember the family in your prayers.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
