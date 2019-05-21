|
|
Paul H. Burkett
Girdletree - Girdletree
Paul Henry Burkett, age 90, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Born in Greencastle, PA, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Eva Smith Burkett. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Kathleen Burkett, sons Harry Burkett of Stockton and Richard Burkett of Girdletree, and a sister Peggy Matson of Greencastle, PA. Preceding him in death were his sons William and Leroy Burkett.
Mr. Burkett had served in the United States Army. He was employed by Perdue Farms in the maintenance department. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and fishing and camping.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM at Springhill Cemetery in Girdletree. Letters of condolence may be sent to www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019