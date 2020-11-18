Paul J. Marshner Jr.
Salisbury - Paul J. Marshner Jr., 81 Years, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Rovena Marshner.
He served in the United States Air force from December 1959 until February 1964. He spent most of his career as a psychiatric nurse at the Veterans Medical Center in Baltimore. He retired after 20 years of service.
He enjoyed many hobbies; photography, cooking and reading. His love of history led to participation in numerous Civil War reenactment events. His passion, however, was dog training. He spent countless hours helping new dog owners navigate their pet training.
He was an active member of Providence Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Seaford Delaware and most recently served as a member of the guest services team at Oak Ridge Baptist Church.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Ilsa M. LesCallette & her husband, Kevin of Salisbury; 3 grandchildren, Jonathan, Rachel, & Matthew; two sisters, Dorothy Richmond of Columbia MD and Betty Witkowski (John) of York PA. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife Christina and a daughter, Rachel Beth Marshner.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10:30am at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Road in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastors Shane McDade, Jason Shelton and Larry Davis will officiate. A committal service will be held that afternoon at 3:00pm at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD 21234.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the John B. Parsons Assisted Living Activities Fund (300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury MD 21801) or to the Humane Society of Wicomico County (www.wicomicohumane.org
). Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com
.