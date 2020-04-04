Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Joseph "Smitty" Schmidt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Joseph "Smitty" Schmidt Jr. Obituary
Paul Joseph "Smitty" Schmidt Jr.

Ocean Pines - Paul "Smitty" Schmidt of Ocean Pines, MD was called home to God on April 3, 2020. Smitty was born in Parkville, MD. He left behind the love of his life, Bernee' Drimal of 35 years. his two sons, Robert (Stephanie) Drimal and Cheyenne (Buffy) Drimal; his 5 grandbabies, Amber Wallace, Keli Drimal, Autumn Drimal, Brooklyn Drimal, and Ryan Drimal; his Aunt, Jane Kozak, Uncle, Dave Schmidt, Cousin, Wally Glynn, and childhood best friend, Danny (Ellan) Lasek Jr.

He was met at the gates by his parents, Paul and Irene Schmidt.

He will be cremated at Holloway Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cards and flowers may be sent to 785 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -