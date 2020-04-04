|
|
Paul Joseph "Smitty" Schmidt Jr.
Ocean Pines - Paul "Smitty" Schmidt of Ocean Pines, MD was called home to God on April 3, 2020. Smitty was born in Parkville, MD. He left behind the love of his life, Bernee' Drimal of 35 years. his two sons, Robert (Stephanie) Drimal and Cheyenne (Buffy) Drimal; his 5 grandbabies, Amber Wallace, Keli Drimal, Autumn Drimal, Brooklyn Drimal, and Ryan Drimal; his Aunt, Jane Kozak, Uncle, Dave Schmidt, Cousin, Wally Glynn, and childhood best friend, Danny (Ellan) Lasek Jr.
He was met at the gates by his parents, Paul and Irene Schmidt.
He will be cremated at Holloway Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cards and flowers may be sent to 785 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020