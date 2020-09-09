1/
Paul "Pete" Knellinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Pete" Knellinger

Marion Station - Paul H. Knellinger, 85, of Marion Station, MD passed on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born on October 4, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William H. Knellinger and the late Helen L. Knellinger.

He graduated from Dundalk High School. Professionally, Paul served as a Mill Wright for many years. He served in the U.S. Army Artillery unit in Korea

Paul is survived by three daughters, Karen (Richard Allen II) Rouse, Brenda Smith, Shirley Jean Connor; One stepdaughter Peggy (Carson ) Combs, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other friends and relatives. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Christina Knellinger, and his 6 siblings.

Private services will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local veterans organization. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved