Paul "Pete" Knellinger
Marion Station - Paul H. Knellinger, 85, of Marion Station, MD passed on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born on October 4, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William H. Knellinger and the late Helen L. Knellinger.
He graduated from Dundalk High School. Professionally, Paul served as a Mill Wright for many years. He served in the U.S. Army Artillery unit in Korea
Paul is survived by three daughters, Karen (Richard Allen II) Rouse, Brenda Smith, Shirley Jean Connor; One stepdaughter Peggy (Carson ) Combs, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other friends and relatives. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Christina Knellinger, and his 6 siblings.
Private services will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local veterans organization. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com
.