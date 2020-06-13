Paul Ross Johnston, Sr.
Salisbury - Paul Ross Johnston, Sr., age 84, died at Riverside Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 8th due to a heart condition.
Born August 3, 1935 in Upper Darby, PA, to Frank Johnston and Elizabeth (Ross) Johnston. He lived in Pittsburgh, PA, State College, PA, Boca Raton, FL and Salisbury, MD. Paul graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in accounting. He earned both the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor certifications. Paul achieved the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army. His professional career included working as an auditor at Price Waterhouse, Director of Internal Audit for 14 years at Penn State, Comptroller at UMES, and most recently owned and managed Generations Financial Advisors, Inc. where he was a long-standing member of the Top Advisor Council of his broker/dealer.
Paul was best known for his big smile and great hugs. Paul was very active in his community. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury Rotary Club, The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, Salisbury Elks Club, Green Hill Country Club. He held many leadership positions in each. Paul loved to spend his time with his family and many children and grandchildren more than anything. He also loved to travel, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He served as National Vice President and Director of the National Association of Accountants.
Survivors include his wife, Mary K. Johnston and his children and their spouses: Ross & Shannon Johnston, Katherine C. & Duane Amsler, Amy Hansen, Jane & Brian Carter, Eric & Heather Johnston, Julie & Justin Plankey. Surviving grandchildren include Rachel & Emily Johnston, Kendall Amsler, Katarina, Kristian & Alexandra Hansen, Andrew & Elizabeth Carter, Ricky, Cassie, Kristen & Griffith Johnston, Lauren & Adam Plankey. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Steven Johnston, his parents and siblings, Frank Johnston and Elizabeth Crosson.
Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 26th at St Francis de Sales Catholic church, Salisbury, MD 535 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD. Due to COVID-19, attendance at the service will be limited to 30% of church capacity.
Details regarding a celebration of life gathering will be posted on social media once determined.
Memorial contributions are welcome at The Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802 USA or online at "thejosephhouse.org"
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.