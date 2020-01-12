|
|
Paul Thomas Butler Sr.
Salisbury - Paul Thomas Butler Sr., 87, of Salisbury departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Mr. Butler was born on March 18, 1932, in Preston Maryland. He was the son of the late Romie and Lulu Butler.
Paul graduated from Lockerman High School in 1949. He received his Bachelors of Education from Bowie State College and his Master's Degree from Penn State University. Mr. Butler spent his entire career as an educator in Worcester County both as a principal and teacher. He worked at Cedar Chapel School and Berlin Middle School before retiring in 1987. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris A. Butler, his children Monica, Paul Jr.(Valerie), Brian(Kathleen Bragaw) and Shanelle Mouring. Also, surviving is a sister, Addie Butler. He leaves sister In-Laws Barbara Ayers, S. Brenda Brittingham, Jean Moaney and brother-in-law Robert Ayers respectively, all from Easton, Md. and a host of nieces (two of which he helped to raise-Nancy and Karen), nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Thomas and his siblings Martha Watson, Edna Butler and Norwood Butler.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday January 15 from 6pm - 8pm at St. Francis De Sales Church in Salisbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 10am and visitation beginning at 9am at the church.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following organizations:
Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, P.O. Box 1755 Salisbury, Maryland, 21802
Lower Shore Bowie Alumni Association Scholarship Fund Attention: Barbara Butler, 731
Shiloh St., Salisbury, Maryland, 21804
Lockerman High School Class of 1949 Scholarship Fund - Attention: Lillie Johnson, 128 Sheehan Dr., Middletown, Delaware, 19707
Arrangements are being handled by Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020