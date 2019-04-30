Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Pocomoke City - Paul Thomas Henry Marshall, 62, of Pocomoke City, MD, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Born on October 8, 1956 in Salisbury, MD, he was a son of the late Preston Aydelotte Marshall and Mary Elizabeth Lambertson Marshall.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Bob Blevins will officiate. Interment will follow in Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829,

Arlington, VA 22215 or American Liver Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Division, 1528 Walnut Street, Suite 2020, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019
