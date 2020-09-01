Paula Earnest Johnson
SALISBURY - Paula Earnest Johnson, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The world is a little less bright without her in it. Her laughter will live on as we remember her beautiful smile and unique humor. She was full of life and those who were lucky enough to know her will never forget her. Paula had deep and valuable friendships with so many. She always had a list of people to call and cards to send, not because she felt obligated but because her heart pulled her to reach out and connect and let those people know she loved them and was thinking of them. Simple things made her happy; chocolate, kitty cats, Jeopardy and long naps. The beach was Paula's happy place, so we're sure after she streaked through the Pearly Gates she headed straight for the heavenly ocean.
Paula was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Paul and Dorothy Earnest on August 31, 1945. She graduated from Severna Park High School in 1963 and then went to study education at Frostburg State College where she graduated in 1967 and became a physical education teacher. Her family moved to the Eastern Shore in 1981. Although she came kicking and screaming, she soon found out how truly special it was and quickly made Salisbury home.
Paula is survived by her daughter, Kristin Bradley and her husband, Todd, her grandchildren Pearson (15) and Landon (13) Schul and Brianna Bradley (18), her sisters in Florida, Eleanor Tolby and Lori Crain and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Ronald Johnson and her son-in-law, Donald Schul, Jr.
We would like to send a very special thank you to the wonderful staff at The Woodlands in Ocean Pines and her loving nurse, Geordie, with Coastal Hospice.
Donations can be made in Paula's memory to the Donald Lee Schul, Jr. Scholarship Fund which provides annual college scholarships to local youth. Donate online at cfes.org
or mail to Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Ste. 401, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.