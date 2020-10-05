Pauline Dixon



Crisfield - Pauline Dixon, 89, of Crisfield, MD, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, October 1st, 2020. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late John C. Somers, Sr. and Flora Towers Somers.



A 1948 graduate of Crisfield High School, she retired after 30 years with A & P Supermarkets. A lifelong animal lover, she spent her post-retirement years as a fierce defender and advocate on their behalf. Pauline was one of the founders of the former Somerset Animal Welfare Society (SAWS), and was well-known for her devotion to that work. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church her entire life.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Cullen Dixon, grandson Maxwell Meehan, brother John C. Somers, Jr., sister-in-law Normalee Jackson, and several much loved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Nicki Somers-Bashor of Marion Station, Patti Dixon of Crisfield, Frederick Dixon (Lorraine) of Aguilar, CO, and Toni Peters (David) of Laurel, DE, grandchildren, Shane Evans (Ashley), Lauren Stoddard (Mark), and Christopher Rowe (Megan), great granddaughter Jenna Evans, sister Joan Sterling, sister-in-law Ann Howard (Hall), many cherished nieces and nephews, and beloved family pets, especially granddog Wyatt who lit up her day every time he came to visit.



She donated her body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made in her honor to any favorite animal shelter/rescue organization or to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.









