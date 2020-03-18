|
|
Pauline Esther Brown Waters
Pocomoke - Today we celebrate the life, love, and friendship of PAULINE ESTHER BROWN WATERS, who peacefully departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Pauline was born on January 8, 1931 to the late Zola Mae Brown. She was raised by her grandparents, the Reverend Angelo H. and Mamie Brown of Stockton, Maryland.
Pauline was educated in the public schools of Worcester County, Md. graduating from the former Worcester High School in Snow Hill, Md. She also matriculated at Cheyney State Teachers' College, in Pennsylvania, for one year. As a child, she took piano lessons and enjoyed singing and playing the piano with her grandfather after dinner. The love of music inspired her to teach herself to read and understand sheet music, providing family and friends with many moments of joy.
Pauline accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her early years, and served in the music ministry at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Stockton, Maryland.
On December 22, 1949, Pauline was united in Holy Matrimony to the late David Berton Waters of Stockton, Maryland. To this marriage six children were born. In addition to raising her own children, she helped to raise one grandson.
Our mother joined Mt. Zion United Methodist Church after moving from Stockton, Md to Pocomoke City in the late 1950's. She was an integral part of the music ministry for more than forty years serving as pianist for the Praise, Senior and Men's choirs. For 19 years, she served as President of the (formerly) "Women of Society and Christian Service", now known as the United Methodist Women.
Granny, as she was known to family, loved her grandchildren. Each of whom, had a special relationship with her. She often commented that she was grateful to her children for being "vessels" to give her grandchildren. December 2015, brought Granny's social media skills to the test. She received her first cell phone for Christmas. Thus began her "texting Granny" journey!
Mom had a deep appreciation for music of all genres. You could hear everything from spiritual music to gospel and contemporary. You might even hear a favorite Luther Vandross song at any time of the day. Her porch was the highlight of the neighborhood every summer with plants and flowers of every color. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery books. James Patterson was her favorite author.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, David B., Jr. (Emily) and Marvin A. Waters; three daughters, Jacquelyn A. Fisher, Sharon V. Cornnor-Jackson (James) and Vera M. Waters; eight grandchildren, Timothy D. Waters (Theresa), Sean Fisher, Marvin Waters, Jr., Paula J. Cornnor-Jones (Madison), Tracey Y. Jackson, Keia Waters, Stephanie L. Waters and Travis Waters; six great grandchildren, Skylar Waters, Sean Fisher, Jr., Kennedy L. Jones, Jaya Fisher, Fallon Jones and Kairo A. Page; and four great-great grandchildren, Mariah Waters, Skylar Waters, Jr, Sa'Myra Fisher and Zameer Fisher. Also left to share the loss is one daughter-in-law, Sharon H. Waters and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kelvin Waters; one sister, Naomi A. Manuel and four brothers, Clifford, Harrison, Walter Scott and Martin Manuel.
A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tindley's Chapel Cemetery in Pocomoke. A viewing will be held 6-8 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 409 Oxford Street in Pocomoke City, Maryland.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Zion UMC "Tindley Memorial Park", in lieu of flowers.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne, Maryland. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020