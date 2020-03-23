|
Pauline G. Owens
Salisbury - Pauline G. Owens, 77, of Salisbury passed away on March 21, 2020 in the company of her daughter and son in-law in Mt. Airy, MD. Pauline was born in Camptown, MD on March 24, 1942 to father Orville Hudson and mother Virginia Campbell. She was the loving wife of the late Robert T. Owens. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Hendrickson (Holland), son Ronnie Holland, brother Allen Hudson, sister Carol Hastings, granddaughter Ashley Cramer, and great granddaughter Clara Cramer.
She was a retiree of the MD Tax Assessment Office in 2011 and a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Salisbury. She enjoyed visiting friends at McDonald's, crocheting, coloring, going to the movies, and spending time with family and friends.
A private funeral service will be webcast on Friday, March 27, 2020, 2:00 pm at www.HollowayFH.com with a link on Pauline's online obituary. Officiating will be Pastor Lou Bradley. Interment will immediately follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Pauline by donating funds or your time to help others during this coronavirus pandemic. Suggestions are delivering food, supplies, and prescriptions, especially to the elderly.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020