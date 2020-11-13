Pauline JohnsonNew York - Pauline M. Johnson, 88, of Middletown, NY, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.Born in Onancock, Pauline was the daughter of the late Richard Bagwell, Sr. and Virginia Knox Bagwell. She was married to James Johnson for over sixty years. They were the owner and operator of Johnson's BBQ in the South Bronx, New York.Graveside services were held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Parksley, Virginia, with Bishop David Sabatino officiating.Pauline leaves behind to cherish her memory two loving children: Dwayne Arthur Johnson and Paula Stone; two step-children, Larry Johnson and Cheryl Dunbar; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Bagwell, Jr., and Florence Bagwell Matthews; favorite cousin, Geraldine Bundick; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.