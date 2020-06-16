Pauline M. Hovington
Pauline M Hovington

Salisbury - Pauline Mary Hovington (59) departed this life on June 8, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
