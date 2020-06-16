Pauline M Hovington
Salisbury - Pauline Mary Hovington (59) departed this life on June 8, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Salisbury - Pauline Mary Hovington (59) departed this life on June 8, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.