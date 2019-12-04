Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Ruarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline M. Ruarke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline M. Ruarke Obituary
Pauline M. Ruarke

Grafton, WV - Pauline (Mulcahy) Ruarke, age 92 of Grafton WV, passed away at the Genesis Rosewood Nursing Facility, Grafton WV on December 3, 2019. Pauline was born April 6,1927 in Rochester NY, a daughter of Maurice and Cecelia (Kittell) Mulcahy. She worked for many years and retired as a seamstress for a shirt factory in Princess Anne MD. She was a loving mother to five children and could be seen regularly walking in the Princess Anne area. More than anything, she loved and enjoyed playing with her nine grandchildren. She attended Living Water Church in Bridgeport, WV in the later years of her life.

Pauline was preceeded in death by her eight siblings, Helen Mulcahy, Loretta Cole, James Mulcahy, Rose Mulcahy, Mary Mulcahy, Joseph Mulcahy and Maurice Mulcahy. She also was preceeded in death by her third child, Michael Ruarke.

After a long compassionate life, Pauline is survived by daughter Laura (Ruarke) Fiscus and husband Jerry of Grafton WV; sons Robert Ruark of Fruitland MD, Raymond Ruarke of Princess Anne MD and Maurice Ruark of Salisbury MD. She is survived by eight grandchildren; Charles Henderson, Mark Henderson, Jennifer (Ruark) Hearst, Jeffrey Ruark, Michael Ruarke, Ryan Ruarke, Rebekah Ruarke and Coleen Ruarke.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hinman Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Fiscus officiating. A special note of thanks to Amy and Sarah with WV caring (Hospice) for your wonderful service for Pauline. Burial will be at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne MD. Hinman Funeral Home; 11673 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne MD is assisting the family. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -