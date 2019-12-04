|
Pauline M. Ruarke
Grafton, WV - Pauline (Mulcahy) Ruarke, age 92 of Grafton WV, passed away at the Genesis Rosewood Nursing Facility, Grafton WV on December 3, 2019. Pauline was born April 6,1927 in Rochester NY, a daughter of Maurice and Cecelia (Kittell) Mulcahy. She worked for many years and retired as a seamstress for a shirt factory in Princess Anne MD. She was a loving mother to five children and could be seen regularly walking in the Princess Anne area. More than anything, she loved and enjoyed playing with her nine grandchildren. She attended Living Water Church in Bridgeport, WV in the later years of her life.
Pauline was preceeded in death by her eight siblings, Helen Mulcahy, Loretta Cole, James Mulcahy, Rose Mulcahy, Mary Mulcahy, Joseph Mulcahy and Maurice Mulcahy. She also was preceeded in death by her third child, Michael Ruarke.
After a long compassionate life, Pauline is survived by daughter Laura (Ruarke) Fiscus and husband Jerry of Grafton WV; sons Robert Ruark of Fruitland MD, Raymond Ruarke of Princess Anne MD and Maurice Ruark of Salisbury MD. She is survived by eight grandchildren; Charles Henderson, Mark Henderson, Jennifer (Ruark) Hearst, Jeffrey Ruark, Michael Ruarke, Ryan Ruarke, Rebekah Ruarke and Coleen Ruarke.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hinman Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Fiscus officiating. A special note of thanks to Amy and Sarah with WV caring (Hospice) for your wonderful service for Pauline. Burial will be at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne MD. Hinman Funeral Home; 11673 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne MD is assisting the family. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019