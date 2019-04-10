|
|
Pauline White
Virginia Beach - Pauline White, 89, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of the Shore ,departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Virginia Beach Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born in Horntown, Pauline was the daughter of the late Clara Pitts Marshall and Floyd Townsend. In 1956 she was united in marriage to William James White. She wore many hats in life. Pauline was a hairdresser, seamstress, housekeeper and even a full time care-taker for anyone that needed her.
Funeral services were held at the New Beginnings U. M. Church, Wattsville, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Interment was in Dea's Chapel Cemetery, Horntown.
Pauline leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memories: two sons, Deacon Morris Handy, Pastor Bobby White; four daughters, Vivian White, Robbin Handy, Kimberly White and Jackie White; nineteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, James Townsend; four sisters, Mabel L. Green, Dorothy M. Poulson, Martha Tull, and Martha Townsend; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019