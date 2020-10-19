Rev. Pearl Louise (Harris) Brubaker
Willards - Rev. Pearl Louise (Harris) Brubaker, 86, of Willards, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Chesapeake Manor. Born in Laurel, DE, she was the daughter of the late Luther Foskey and Mabel Bailey Foskey.
Pearl and her late husband served as pastors, missionaries, in the music ministry throughout the Delmarva Peninsula, and served as volunteers with the Salvation Army. She had previously worked for Hecht Company and Dannemann Fabrics. She loved to travel, sing, watch old movies, and spend time at her Silver Beach cottage.
Pearl is survived by two children, Jo Sue Louise Stone (Don) of Pittsboro, NC and Allen Harris (Lisa) of Federalsburg; six grandchildren, Alyshia Tam (Danny) of Hutto, TX, Erin Shockley (James) of Sharptown, Ingrid Peterson (Christian) of Salisbury, Katelyn Harris (Frank) of Hurlock, Ashley Stone of Siler City, NC, and Joshua Harris (Kim) of Silver Spring; 5 great grandchildren, Caleb, Anna, Carter, Leah, and Paisley; a sister, Martha Ashcraft (Art) of Ocean Pines; a sister in law, Rebecca "Becky" Travers (Sonny) of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was also preceded in death by husband, Rev. Lloyd Ashley (Harris, Sr) Brubaker; a son, Lloyd Ashley Harris, Jr; and a brother, Toby Foskey.
A memorial inurnment will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock with Rev. Loretta Webster Perry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice and or the Salvation Army.
