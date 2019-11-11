|
Peggy Horner
Salisbury - Peggy Horner, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lakeside Assisted Living. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stanley Miles and Iva Bozman Miles.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks and Moose Lodges. She worked for Montgomery Wards for over 37 1/2 years until retirement in 1989. She enjoyed visiting on the phone with her friends. She loved her church family and her new friends at Lakeside Assisted Living.
Peggy is survived by two step children, Dwight Horner (Mary) of Montgomery, TX and Susan Fulginiti of Mechanicsburg, PA; a sister, Catherine A. Miles of Salisbury; a cousin, Bonnie Adkins who was like a sister and her caregiver the past two years, and several more cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husbands, John Norwood Bedsworth and M. Franklin Horner.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Grace United Methodist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Officiating will be Pastors Jay Hurley and Harry Weir.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Building Fund at Grace United Methodist Church, 635 E. Church St., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019