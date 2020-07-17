1/1
Peggy J. Pusey
1931 - 2020
Peggy J. Pusey

Salisbury - Peggy J. Pusey, 89, of Salisbury, crossed over on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born on July 8, 1931 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Earl Shockley and the late Ethel Louise West Shockley.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Connie Vick; grandsons Dean Pusey (Sonya), Dale Pusey (Cristy); 5 great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by her son Gary Pusey; 2 sisters, Louise Dykes and Margaret Barns.

Peggy owned and operated Peggy Pusey's Driving School for almost 45 years. She taught hundreds of students, and many times, their children as well. Teaching driving school for Peggy was like teaching it to her own children and she always wanted the students she taught to be ready and prepared when they started driving on their own.

Her life was full of people she loved and those that loved her. Her faith in Jesus Christ led her through all the victories and difficulties throughout life. Besides being a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, she emboldened what a strong woman with faith and drive can accomplish without ever giving up the simplicity in loving one another, and counting every blessing.

Peggy did not want her passing to jeopardize any friends or family due to the virus pandemic, so she requested that a graveside service only be held for close family.

In lieu of flowers or cards, Peggy requested that donations be made in her memory to Zion Cemetery Perpetual fund c/o Connie Strott at 126 North Division Street Salisbury, MD.

Psalm 73:26- My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Revelation 21:4- He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
