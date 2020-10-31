1/1
Peggy J. Timmons
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy J. Timmons

Selbyville - Peggy Jean Timmons, 80, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. She was born November 22, 1939 in Selbyville, DE to the late Jesse W. and Grace (Murray) Cobb.

In 1957 Peggy graduated from Selbyville High School. She worked more than 30 years with accounts payable in the poultry industry. As an active member of Sound UMC for 70 years, she played the piano/organ. Also, she was a life member in the Roxana Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Timmons.

She is survived by her brother Jesse S. Cobb (Ronna); daughter Michal Rowe (Kevin); son L.J. Timmons (Diana); four grandchildren, Brandi Mills (Daniel), Laura Deiter (Aaron), Anna Shelmire (Carlos) and Levi Timmons (Miranda); three great-grandchildren, Shelbi Mills, Travis Deiter and Aurora Timmons; many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00pm. Friends and family may call one hour before. Interment will be following at the Roxana Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sound United Methodist Church, c/o Peggy Brasure, 35131 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, DE 19975 or Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved