Peggy J. Timmons
Selbyville - Peggy Jean Timmons, 80, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. She was born November 22, 1939 in Selbyville, DE to the late Jesse W. and Grace (Murray) Cobb.
In 1957 Peggy graduated from Selbyville High School. She worked more than 30 years with accounts payable in the poultry industry. As an active member of Sound UMC for 70 years, she played the piano/organ. Also, she was a life member in the Roxana Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Timmons.
She is survived by her brother Jesse S. Cobb (Ronna); daughter Michal Rowe (Kevin); son L.J. Timmons (Diana); four grandchildren, Brandi Mills (Daniel), Laura Deiter (Aaron), Anna Shelmire (Carlos) and Levi Timmons (Miranda); three great-grandchildren, Shelbi Mills, Travis Deiter and Aurora Timmons; many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00pm. Friends and family may call one hour before. Interment will be following at the Roxana Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sound United Methodist Church, c/o Peggy Brasure, 35131 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, DE 19975 or Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com