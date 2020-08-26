Peggy Jean Horner
Lusby - Peggy Jean Horner, 78, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born on July 2, 1942 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Peter Linwood Smack and Pearl Edna Smack.
Professionally, Peggy served as a hair stylist for many years, and was a former partner with Sir Williams and Associates. She also worked at Terry Michaels.
Peggy is survived by son, James E. Horner and daughter in-law Maria E. Horner of Lexington Park, MD; daughter, Dawn Marie Horner of California; granddaughter, Rachel Marie Horner of Towson, MD; brother, Sidney Smack of Salisbury; and sister, June White of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Arthritis Foundation
, 1220 AE Joppa Road, 230B, Towson, MD 21286.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.