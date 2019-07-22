Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Cemetery
Allen, MD
1942 - 2019
Peggy Jean Nichols Obituary
Salisbury - Peggy Jean (Farlow) Nichols, 76, of here passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD

Born in Salisbury on November 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Phillip & Pearl (Dennis) Farlow. Peggy graduated from Wicomico High School in 1960. She worked as an operator for C&P Telephone Company, worked as a bookkeeper for Hecht Company and Peninsula Wash, a company she and her husband owned. Peggy was a homemaker and above all else, a devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Allen Nichols.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Jean Sterling (Reginald) of Salisbury, Talane Lynn Garmer (Joseph) of Florida, James Nichols, Jr. (Lisa) of Long Island, NY, grandchildren, Jordan Bradford, Shannon Lee Garmer, Nicole Elizabeth Garmer, James Nichols III, and Nathan Nichols.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Allen, MD. Jordan Bradford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to John Wesley U.M.Church, C/O Charles Otto, 14451 Redding Ferry Rd., Princess Anne, Md. 21853

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 22, 2019
