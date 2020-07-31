Peggy Jones Howard
Salisbury - Peggy Jones Howard passed away at her Mallard Landing residence on the evening of July 24, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the daughter of H. Walter and Josephine R. Jones.
Peggy was born in Willards, Maryland, but resided in Salisbury, Maryland for most of her life. She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1947 and obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1952. That same year she married Robert "Bob" Wells. They had one daughter, Drucilla (Dru) Wells.
Peggy loved dancing and taught ballroom dancing for the Arthur Murray School of Dance during her college years. She considered a career in dancing but was persuaded by her parents to obtain her nursing degree. Her favorite jitterbug partner in high school was her best friend, Joanne Price Davis. She and Joanne were inseparable and lived next door to each other from the late 1950s until Peggy moved to Mallard Landing in 2005. Their relationship was filled with laughter and many practical jokes.
Peggy loved nursing and thoroughly enjoyed her 25-year career as a community nurse and nursing supervisor with the Wicomico County Health Department. She had many adventures as she travelled the county to attend to her patients. After her retirement from the Wicomico County Health Department in 1985, she worked part-time for several years at Peninsula Dermatology.
Peggy loved to travel and, with her second husband, Wilson W. Howard, travelled across most of western Europe, swam in shark-infested waters in the South Pacific, played golf in Bermuda, and flew to the top of a glacier in New Zealand. She also enjoyed travelling with her daughter, Dru. Together they explored Alaska and numerous Caribbean islands. She loved the beach and spent many happy hours in Ocean City, Maryland with her daughter and close friends.
Peggy had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining. Dru's friends always knew they were welcome at her home. She made friends wherever she went and, after moving to Mallard Landing, participated in many social activities with her good friend, Alberta Parker. She also enjoyed many afternoon social hours with her friends in her condominium building, especially Bonnie Barnidge. She loved music and especially enjoyed Big Band/Swing, 50s rock and roll, and gospel music by Elvis Presley. She loved the music of The Jazz Guys, as well as Frank Nanna and the WW 2nes, and always attended their performances in the area.
Peggy cared about people and had the gift of encouragement. She had many significant health issues, but she never let them slow her down. She faced them bravely, head-on, and chose to live life as fully as she could. Many have referred to her as an inspiration because of her choice to live life well in spite of her health struggles. She was helped in this regard by her friends and numerous caregivers in recent years. Her Christian faith was also a source of strength and encouragement.
Her daughter, Dru, wishes to express her appreciation to her doctors, especially Dr. John A. Bartkovich - whose surgical skills added many years to her life - and Drs. Alon Davis and Elleda Ziemer and their staff - who oversaw her care in recent years. A special word of thanks also goes to Dr. Mary L. Harris, Medical Director for the Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Diseases, at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD, whose skills in gastroenterology gave Peggy many easier years than she might otherwise have had.
Her daughter also wishes to express her gratitude to the many caregivers who made her life easier after the loss of most of her vision in the fall of 2014. These caregivers showed her love and compassion and did much to make her life longer and fuller. She would like to extend a special thank-you to Toni Smiley, Carmella Powell, Regina Badger, and Falissa Joynes who worked many long hours and helped make Peggy's last weeks more comfortable. Special thanks also to nursing friends - Sharon Fitzgerald, Rosemary Weber, and Connie Smith - for their assistance in her care, as well as the nurses and physical therapists from Amedisys and the staff of PRMC.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was pre-deceased by former husbands, Robert (Bob) Wells and Wilson W. Howard, as well as her dear friend Joanne Price Davis, and two cousins with whom she was especially close, Clarissa Jones Linhard and Betty Jones (Holloway) Sharpley. She is survived by her daughter, Drucilla (Dru) Wells, and many first and second-cousins.
A viewing/visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A brief graveside service at nearby Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD, will follow. The Rev. William T. Sterling, Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, her daughter asks that donations be made to the Friends of the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, Inc., 415 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 [friendsmdlbpd.org
] or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 [www.macular.org
].
[Please note that masks and social distancing will be required at Holloway Funeral Home and graveside.