Peggy Joyce Mason



Fruitland - Peggy Joyce Mason, 88, of Fruitland, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home.



Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Howard Kendrick and Madeline Lane Wright.



She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Fruitland. She had worked for several shirt factories, including Amalgamated, Excelsior and Salisbury Manufacturing. She enjoyed her pet animals and loved being a homemaker.



Peggy is survived by a son, Gary Cleveland Mister & his wife, Trudy of Hebron; a grandson, Gary C. Mister, Jr. & his fiancée, Sarah Rankin of Princess Anne; a sister, Thelma Ray Powell of Charlotte, NC; a step-son, Russell Mason & his children, of Fayetteville, NC; a nephew, Harold Powell, Jr. & his wife, Linda, & their children, all of Indian Trail, NC; and a niece (and caregiver), Tonya Tharel of Fruitland.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Cleveland Mister, 2nd husband, Harold Sterling, and her 3rd husband, Robert Russell Mason.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Jimmy Cullen officiating.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary